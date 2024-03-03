L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several research analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRLCY
L’Oréal Trading Up 0.1 %
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.