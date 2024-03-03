L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRLCY shares. Berenberg Bank raised L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

LRLCY stock opened at $95.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $100.28.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

