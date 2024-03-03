Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives C$7.36 Average PT from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. TD Securities upped their price objective on Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Real Matters Stock Down 0.7 %

About Real Matters

Real Matters stock opened at C$6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$439.09 million, a PE ratio of -66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.03. Real Matters has a one year low of C$4.25 and a one year high of C$7.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.05.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

