Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Clear Secure from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 368.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,854 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 258.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 440,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 317,934 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 50.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 141,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 47,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

Featured Stories

