EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) PT Raised to $6.50

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $5.75 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMX stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $182.98 million, a PE ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122,716 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

