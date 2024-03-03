Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.88.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$11.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.62. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$167,218.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

