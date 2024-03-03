Head to Head Comparison: Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) vs. Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP)

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spectral AI and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectral AI presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Given Spectral AI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral AI is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Spectral AI has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spectral AI and Retractable Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral AI $18.87 million 1.73 $11.04 million N/A N/A Retractable Technologies $41.99 million 0.91 $5.08 million ($0.37) -3.43

Spectral AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retractable Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Spectral AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spectral AI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral AI and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral AI N/A -1.62% -48.97% Retractable Technologies -26.86% -10.84% -5.95%

Summary

Spectral AI beats Retractable Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) company. The company focuses on medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers. Its products include DeepView, a predictive diagnostic device that offers clinicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

