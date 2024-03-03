Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at BTIG Research

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.93.

BMBL opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. Bumble has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $24.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,478,000 after purchasing an additional 495,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after purchasing an additional 923,644 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after purchasing an additional 960,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bumble by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,055,000 after buying an additional 1,013,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

