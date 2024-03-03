Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of AIRC opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,101,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,757,000 after buying an additional 5,292,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,327.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,969,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after buying an additional 3,691,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth $59,835,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,802,000 after buying an additional 1,041,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,555,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,740,000 after buying an additional 1,029,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

