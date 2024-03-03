First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.50.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.68. First Western Financial has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Western Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Western Financial

In related news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 42,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $695,915.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 747,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

