Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.43.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12,439.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $299,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,516 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after buying an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $119,288,000 after buying an additional 681,375 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after buying an additional 679,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

