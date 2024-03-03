Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delek US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.40.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 117.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 0.12%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at $539,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 35.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

