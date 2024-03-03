AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $3,400.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q3 2024 earnings at $36.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $56.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $154.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $31.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $40.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $58.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $167.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $189.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,035.99 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,038.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,712.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,620.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,477,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

