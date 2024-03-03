Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Raised to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of GO stock opened at $26.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.08. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

