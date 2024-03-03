Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) PT Raised to $116.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.04. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 269,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total value of $7,230,152.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,184,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,707,779.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,653 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

