QuickLogic’s (QUIK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

QUIK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.03. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

