QuickLogic’s (QUIK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.
QUIK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of QuickLogic from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.
View Our Latest Report on QuickLogic
QuickLogic Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,372 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in QuickLogic by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.
About QuickLogic
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QuickLogic
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.