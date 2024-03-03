U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) vs. Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Head-To-Head Comparison

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) and Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Virginia National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $40.62 billion 1.59 $5.43 billion $3.28 12.63 Virginia National Bankshares $79.09 million 2.07 $19.26 million $3.58 8.51

Profitability

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 13.36% 14.89% 1.04% Virginia National Bankshares 24.35% 13.77% 1.22%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for U.S. Bancorp and Virginia National Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 12 8 0 2.40 Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $45.35, suggesting a potential upside of 9.48%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Virginia National Bankshares.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Virginia National Bankshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; and lending services, such as traditional credit products and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. It also provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers. In addition, the company offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. Further, it provides investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its domestic markets, as well as fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Additionally, the company provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services. Furthermore, it offers trust and investment management, merchant and ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

