TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TOWN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TowneBank

TowneBank Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 4th quarter worth about $878,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 442,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 106,168 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 59,217 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.88.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.67 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.