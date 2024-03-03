Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target at $11.38

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday.
HRZN stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently -269.38%.
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.
