Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Price Target at $11.38

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

HRZN stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $397.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Horizon Technology Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently -269.38%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

