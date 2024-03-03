Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) PT at $14.00

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 13.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 24.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

