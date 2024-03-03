Brokerages Set Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Target Price at $35.33

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Cameco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CCJ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,973,000 after purchasing an additional 713,888 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,089,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,553,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 110,239 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 506,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after buying an additional 94,046 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Research analysts predict that Cameco will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.