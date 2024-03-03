Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of ZETA stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.