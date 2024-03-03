Critical Comparison: CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) vs. Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) and Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBIZ and Augmedix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.59 billion 2.39 $120.97 million $2.38 31.89 Augmedix $40.93 million 4.62 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -8.96

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.60% 15.49% 5.92% Augmedix -49.55% -2,702.83% -53.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares CBIZ and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBIZ presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.99%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Augmedix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than CBIZ.

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augmedix has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Augmedix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CBIZ beats Augmedix on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

