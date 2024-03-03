American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $7.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXL. Bank of America downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.70.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $804.27 million, a PE ratio of -24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

