Financial Review: First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) versus Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Community and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community $83.12 million 1.48 $11.84 million $1.54 10.49 Citizens & Northern $117.06 million 2.35 $26.62 million $1.79 10.08

Citizens & Northern has higher revenue and earnings than First Community. Citizens & Northern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Community has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.1% of First Community shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of First Community shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Community and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community 0 0 2 0 3.00 Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Community currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.41%. Given First Community’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Community is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Dividends

First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. First Community pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Community and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community 14.25% 9.57% 0.67% Citizens & Northern 20.60% 11.11% 1.12%

Summary

Citizens & Northern beats First Community on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, as well as other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans that consist of secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. It also provides other banking services, which include online banking, internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. In addition, the company offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services; VISA and MasterCard credit card services; investment advisory services; and insurance services. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, South Carolina.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and lending services to individual and corporate customers. The company's lending portfolio includes commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit; and offers deposit products, which includes various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It provides wealth management services, such as retirement planning, estate planning, estate settlements, and asset management services; and insurance products through broker-dealer, which includes mutual funds, annuities, educational savings accounts, and other investment products through registered agents, as well as offers reinsures credit and mortgage, life and accident, and health insurance products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

