Analyzing Electriq Power (NYSE:ELIQ) and Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN)

Electriq Power and Advent Technologies are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Electriq Power and Advent Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electriq Power N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A Advent Technologies $7.84 million 1.75 -$74.34 million ($1.76) -0.13

Electriq Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advent Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Electriq Power has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advent Technologies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electriq Power and Advent Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electriq Power N/A -4.65% -12.52% Advent Technologies -1,756.87% -103.14% -68.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electriq Power and Advent Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electriq Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Advent Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Electriq Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Advent Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Electriq Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.0% of Advent Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electriq Power beats Advent Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electriq Power

Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. provides turnkey intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses. The company offers PowerPod2, a smart home battery backup system. Its solutions enable cities, municipalities, and utilities to provide constituents with a path to sustainable and resilient sources of energy. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) fuel cells, including membrane electrode assemblies, bipolar plates, and reformers, as well as provides fuel-cell stack assembly and testing services. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

