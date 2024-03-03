AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $13.00 at UBS Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

