Susquehanna Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $80.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Ambarella Price Performance

AMBA stock opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,092,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,410,000 after acquiring an additional 264,377 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,077,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

