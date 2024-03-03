Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance
LON HEIT opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.37 ($1.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.07.
Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile
