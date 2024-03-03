Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Price Performance

LON HEIT opened at GBX 37.75 ($0.48) on Wednesday. Harmony Energy Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 33 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 123.37 ($1.56). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 58.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.07.

Harmony Energy Income Trust Company Profile

Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc, an investment company, focuses on investing in energy storage and renewable energy generation projects in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

