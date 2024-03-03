Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WVVI stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $26.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

