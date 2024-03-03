UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 2.4 %

UTSI opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

