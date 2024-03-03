StockNews.com Downgrades Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

NASDAQ SENEA opened at $51.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $369.17 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.32. Seneca Foods has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott acquired 1,898 shares of Seneca Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $85,504.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,669.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENEA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

