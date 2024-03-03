StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.95.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Featured Articles
