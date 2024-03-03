StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 0.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. On average, analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

