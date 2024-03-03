Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.08.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
