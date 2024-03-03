Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.08.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

About Streamline Health Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 3,400,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.