Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 3.8 %

PULM stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

