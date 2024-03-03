RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RIBT opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.46. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 122.53% and a negative net margin of 51.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

