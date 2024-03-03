Barclays Upgrades Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $260.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $225.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $225.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Ecolab has a one year low of $153.87 and a one year high of $226.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.