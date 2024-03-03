ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Price Target Increased to GBX 203 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 158 ($2.00) to GBX 203 ($2.57) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) price target on shares of ME Group International in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

LON MEGP opened at GBX 167 ($2.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £628.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,284.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.03. ME Group International has a 1-year low of GBX 116.70 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 171.06 ($2.17).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.42 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from ME Group International’s previous dividend of $2.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. ME Group International’s payout ratio is presently 5,384.62%.

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

