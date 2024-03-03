Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $49.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of JXN opened at $56.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

