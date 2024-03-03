Head to Head Analysis: Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bavarian Nordic A/S 12.21% 0.06% 9.49% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -3,741.39% -132.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bavarian Nordic A/S and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Outlook Therapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.37, indicating a potential upside of 482.61%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

11.2% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bavarian Nordic A/S and Outlook Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bavarian Nordic A/S $446.20 million 3.90 -$49.19 million $0.49 15.16 Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -$58.98 million ($0.20) -2.03

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Outlook Therapeutics. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Germany, Belgium, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with BioLexis Pte. Ltd. and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Iselin, New Jersey.

