Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the January 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.77. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.78% and a negative return on equity of 236.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -17.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Addex Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 103.4% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 537,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 273,000 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

Further Reading

