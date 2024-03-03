Head-To-Head Comparison: Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) & Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Generation Bio has a beta of 2.69, suggesting that its stock price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Bio and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Bio N/A -47.27% -31.07% Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 7.48% 3.26% 2.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

95.8% of Generation Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Generation Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Generation Bio and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Bio N/A N/A -$136.64 million ($1.98) -1.32 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries $572.95 million 2.76 $25.44 million $1.22 34.51

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Bio. Generation Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Generation Bio and Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Bio 0 4 2 0 2.33 Taro Pharmaceutical Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Generation Bio presently has a consensus target price of $8.56, indicating a potential upside of 226.62%. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.14%. Given Generation Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Bio is more favorable than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries.

Summary

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries beats Generation Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co., a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Bio Co. in November 2017. Generation Bio Co. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products. It offers its products for various therapeutic categories comprising allergy, analgesic, antibacterial, antibiotic, anticonvulsant, antiemetic, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antiplatelet agent, antipyretic, cardiovascular, CNS, corticosteroid, cosmetic, cough and cold, dermatology, diuretic, endocrine, gastrointestinal, laxative, narcotics, neuropathic pain, neuropsychiatric, sedative/hypnotic, and topical anti-neoplastic. The company provides its products in the form of capsule, cream, drops, emulsion, gel/gel kit, granules, injectable, lotion, oil, ointment, paste, powder/powder for solution, rectal suppository, shampoo, solution/solution for infusion, spray, suspension, syrup, tablets, toothpaste and mouthwash, topical foam, and topical solution. It distributes and sells its products directly to wholesalers, retail drug chains, food chains, hospitals, mass merchandisers, e-commerce stores, and other direct consumers, as well as healthcare institutions and private pharmacies. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is based in Haifa, Israel. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Alkaloida Chemical Company Zrt. As of June 30, 2023, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

