SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$24.50

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$27.00.

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$23.54 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$27.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.81.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

