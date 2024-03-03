Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NAII opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.58. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

