Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of MARK opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,302,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 238,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Remark by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
