Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

