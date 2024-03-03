StockNews.com Downgrades Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRMN. Barclays raised their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $137.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin has a 1 year low of $93.52 and a 1 year high of $139.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total transaction of $708,727.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,310,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $939,642,000 after acquiring an additional 63,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Garmin by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

