Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. Comstock Holding Companies has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $45.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

