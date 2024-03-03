Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Drops By 42.9%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
