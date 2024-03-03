Short Interest in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) Drops By 42.9%

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Shares of ONTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Onconova Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 89,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

