Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

