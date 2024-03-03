StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $31.59 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.